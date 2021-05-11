Applebee's aims to hire 10K workers in May with an interview incentive

Applebee’s is the latest restaurant chain that’s put out a call for new hires.

The American-style "neighborhood grill and bar" announced Monday that it is hosting a national hiring event in May.

According to a company news release, the one-day event will be hosted across 1,600 restaurants. The chain’s current recruitment goal is aiming to onboard 10,000 restaurant workers.

COMPANIES OFFERING HIRING INCENTIVES TO LURE WORKERS AMID COVID-19 STATE REOPENINGS

To incentivize candidates, Applebee’s is offering people who secure interviews a voucher for one free appetizer – which the chain is calling an "Apps for Apps" program.

The vouchers will only be given to interview candidates who are 18-years-old or older.

HOTELS, RETAIL, RESTAURANTS: IN PANDEMIC, INDUSTRIES WORRY ABOUT FINDING SUMMER WORKERS

Applebee’s National Hiring Day event is scheduled to take place on May 17 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Jobseekers who are interested can visit a local Applebee’s during that timeslot and apply for full-time or part-time roles in management or restaurant operation.

RESTAURANTS NATIONWIDE STRUGGLE TO FIND WORKERS AS UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS OUTLAST CORONAVIRUS RESTRICTIONS

Available positions include hosts, servers, bartenders, cooks, dishwashers and to-go order preppers. Same-day walk-ins and interviews are welcome, and "enhanced health and safety measures" will be followed to keep restaurant staff and guests protected from the novel coronavirus.

"At Applebee’s, we see guests as neighbors and team members as family, and we’re looking forward to welcoming thousands of new team members to the neighborhood this summer to start their career with us," said Applebee’s Chief Operations Officer Kevin Carroll, in a statement. "Our restaurants offer team members the flexibility to write their own story, be themselves and have fun – if this sounds like the right fit for you, head to an Applebee’s restaurant near you on May 17 to see why you belong here and get that free appetizer!"

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Restaurants throughout the country have been hosting mass hiring events as the U.S. gets closer to fully reopening.

In the last month, chains like Taco Bell, McDonald’s, KFC and Firehouse Subs have launched national hiring events that aimed to hire thousands of workers.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Despite hiring and vaccine distribution efforts, restaurants and many other service sector jobs are struggling to attract workers while COVID-19 unemployment benefits and moratoriums are in effect.