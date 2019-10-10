$300 coif lands AOC on the cutting edge of political style

Pricey cuts have long been a hairy situation for politicos, and now freshman U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has joined the fray over a coif that apparently set her back about $300.

The Washington Times is reporting the socialist is spending just like the rich when it comes to her locks.

The paper says the 29-year old congresswoman -- who once said she couldn't afford Washington, D.C., rents before drawing a government salary -- splurged for an $80 haircut and $180 coloring. That would be a total tab of $312 if the lawmaker tipped 20 percent.

The salon tells the paper Ocasio-Cortez even took selfies with the other ladies in the salon. When the buzz about the story got back to her, the New York Democrat wasted no time shredding it on Twitter.

Despite the sticker shock for people living lower-cost areas of the country, the native New Yorker may be getting a better deal in the nation's capital than she does at home.

“It would be hard to find a haircut under $200 with an experienced stylist in Manhattan” celebrity hairdresser Oscar Blandi told FOX Business. Blandi, whose haircuts start at a whopping $750, counts Jimmy Fallon, Kelly Ripa and Salma Hayak as clients.

Color treatments alone at his flagship Madison Avenue salon range from $300 to $500. Blandi says a VIP client in the public eye would need to maintain a cutting-edge look with at least 3 visits a year to the salon.

Back in 2016, the press sniped at Hillary Clinton after the then-presidential candidate piled into a tony Manhattan hair salon with a cavalcade of staffers and emerged with a new $600 'do.

Good hair has always been important to the Clintons. In 1993, then President Bill Clinton summoned a top Hollywood stylist to the tarmac of Los Angeles International airport to give him a $200 haircut on Air Force One.

And who can forget disgraced Democratic presidential hopeful John Edwards, who favored $400 haircuts from a Beverly Hills hair stylist flown to the East Coast for a reported $1,250.

Ivanka Trump, a White House adviser and daughter of President Trump, made headlines herself last month when she ditched her long blond locks for a sleek bob that's all business.

Her father, meanwhile, sparked a slew of articles during his campaign when he let talk show Jimmy Fallon muss his coif to demonstrate that it was all real.