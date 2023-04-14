Expand / Collapse search
Food and Drinks

Anheuser-Busch breaks silence after Bud Light's Dylan Mulvaney controversy

Bud Light has faced backlash after releasing a marketing campaign featuring transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney

Mike's Gemini Twin Lounge owner Michael Lamar discusses how Bud Light's partnership with trans activist Dylan Mulvaney has caused sales to plummet on 'The Bottom Line.'

Little to no Bud Light is being sold now after backlash: Michael Lamar

The Anheuser-Busch chief executive officer is breaking his silence two weeks after Bud Light sparked significant backlash for its marketing campaign featuring transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney.

Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth made the statement on Friday in response to the backlash.

"As the CEO of a company founded in America’s heartland more than 165 years ago, I am responsible for ensuring every consumer feels proud of the beer we brew. We’re honored to be part of the fabric of this country. Anheuser-Busch employs more than 18,000 people and our independent distributors employ an additional 47,000 valued colleagues. We have thousands of partners, millions of fans and a proud history supporting our communities, military, first responders, sports fans and hard-working Americans everywhere," Whitworth said. "We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer."

Bud Light cans

"My time serving this country taught me the importance of accountability and the values upon which America was founded: freedom, hard work and respect for one another. As CEO of Anheuser-Busch, I am focused on building and protecting our remarkable history and heritage. I care deeply about this country, this company, our brands and our partners. I spend much of my time traveling across America, listening to and learning from our customers, distributors and others. Moving forward, I will continue to work tirelessly to bring great beers to consumers across our nation," he added.