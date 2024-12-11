Angry customer crashes recently purchased Subaru through doors at dealership

A disagreement at a Utah car dealership escalated on Monday, when a customer crashed the vehicle he purchased there into the building.

The incident, captured on video, occurred Monday at the Tim Dahle Mazda Southtowne dealership in Sandy, Fox 13 News reported.

The customer, identified as Michael Lee Murray, wanted to return the vehicle for a refund, citing mechanical problems that it had, according to the outlet. He reportedly acquired it in an "as is" deal that morning.

The dealership had informed him prior to his purchase that the vehicle was "gonna need more inspecting and some work," platform manager Tyler Slade told Fox 13 News.

Murray crashed the vehicle into the Tim Dahle Mazda Southtowne after learning the dealership would not accept the return, something he had warned them he would do, according to the outlet.

"We’re like, ‘Whoa, we don’t need to do that. Sit down, we can figure this out, we can find a solution,’" Slade said staff told Murray, giving him options of a refund and a vehicle swap.

Video taken during the incident captured him slamming a silver vehicle through glass at the dealership, hitting a desk.

In the footage, someone exclaimed, "Oh, s---." Murray could be heard saying "I told you motherf---ers" when he got out of the car.

The police report said the "front doors were now inside the building, there was glass shattered all around where Murray’s vehicle was and some pieces of the door and door frame had hit another vehicle that was in the showroom, causing damage to the side of that vehicle as well," Newsweek reported.

"I know I probably shouldn’t have done it, but I guess I just hit a breaking point," Murray told Inside Edition.

"I was just really angry, I was upset about my money. I kind of blacked out for a second," he said.

Murray was hit with criminal mischief and reckless endangerment charges in connection to him allegedly crashing into the dealership during the disagreement, according to Fox 13 News.

The incident reportedly caused some $10,000 worth of damage.

FOX Business reached out to the Sandy Police Department and the Tim Dahle Mazda Southtowne dealership for comment.

The dealership sells both new and pre-owned vehicles.