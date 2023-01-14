Expand / Collapse search
Ana Walshe case: Wealthy Massachusetts seaside enclave rocked by mysterious disappearance

Massachusetts mom Ana Walshe remains missing 2 weeks after she was last seen

Retired FBI agent Ray Carr outlines the red flags associated with the investigation into Brian Walshe and the disappearance of his wife on 'Fox & Friends.'

Former FBI agent anticipates homicide charge for Ana Walshe's husband

Retired FBI agent Ray Carr outlines the red flags associated with the investigation into Brian Walshe and the disappearance of his wife on 'Fox & Friends.'

COHASSET, Mass. – The seaside enclave of Cohasset, Massachusetts, has made headlines in recent weeks as police continue to investigate the disappearance of real estate executive Ana Walshe. 

Walshe, 39, is believed to have last been seen in the early morning hours of Jan. 1, at her family’s rental home on Chief Justice Cushing Highway in Cohasset. The Cohasset Police Department, working in conjunction with state law enforcement and the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office, has since arrested Walshe’s husband, 47-year-old Brian Walshe, for misleading investigators. 

But two weeks later, the missing mom of three has still not been found. 

MISSING ANA WALSHE: ROMANCE WITH BRIAN WALSHE WAS 'LOVE AT FIRST SIGHT'

Brian Walshe is escorted outside of Quincy District Court in connection to his wife, Ana Walshe's, disappearance.

Brian Walshe smiles outside of district court

Brian Walshe is escorted outside of Quincy District Court in connection to his wife, Ana Walshe’s, disappearance. (Credit: WBZ)

Missing MA woman Ana Walshe takes selfie photo in car

Ana Walshe pictured in a November 2022 Instagram post. (Ana Walshe/Instagram / Fox News)

View of Ana Walshe's current home

General view of the home at 516 Chief Justice Cushing Hwy in Cohasset, MA on Friday, January 6, 2023. The home belongs to Ana Walshe who has been reported missing, last seen on New Year's Day. (David McGlynn for Fox News Digital / Fox News)

TIMELINE OF ANA WALSHE'S DISAPPEARANCE AND BRIAN WALSHE'S ARREST

On Thursday, the Town of Cohasset hosted an Interfaith Prayer Vigil in the Cohasset Town Common. About 100 people attended the evening event, which Cohasset Select Board Chair Jack Creighton said was meant to "celebrate life, expressing compassion for those affected," the Cohasset Anchor reported. 

WHO IS BRIAN WALSHE, HUSBAND OF MISSING COHASSET WOMAN ANA WALSHE?

Cohasset vigil for Ana walshe

Cohasset, MA - January 12: People gathered on Cohasset Common for a Community Interfaith Prayer Vigil held for missing woman Ana Walshe.  (Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The Walshe family has lived in Cohasset for several years, and previously called home a modern-style house on the tree-lined Jerusalem Road. Just this month, firefighters battled a blaze at the home, though officials have said the fire was accidental and unrelated to the missing persons investigation. 

MISSING MASSACHUSETTS MOTHER ANA WALSHE'S HUSBAND ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY ‘MISLEADING A POLICE INVESTIGATION’

View of Ana Walshe's former home

Firefighters battle a blaze at 725 Jerusalem Road in Cohasset, MA on Friday, January 7, 2023. The home once belonged to Ana Walshe who has been reported missing, last seen on New Year's Day. (David McGlynn for Fox News Digital / Fox News)

The couple sold the home, located on Jerusalem Road near Howe Road, for nearly $1.4 million in March of last year, according to Zillow. 

Cohasset boasted a population of 8,373 as of July 2021, with a median household income that year of $156,689.

Enter Cohasset sign

Cohasset, Massachusetts on Jan. 13, 2023.  (Chris Eberhart/Fox News Digital / Fox News)

police and K9 searching for Ana Walshe

Members of a State Police K-9 unit search on Chief Justice Cushing Highway in Cohasset, Mass., Jan. 7, 2022.  (Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via AP)

As of March 2022, Cohasset’s median listing price was $1.3 million, and the median sale price was $1.2 million, according to Realtor.com. 

Masslive.com reported in February 2022 that Cohasset ranked No. 13 out of 20 in a list of the Boston metro towns and cities with the most expensive homes. The "typical home value" of home values is around $1,143,781, according to the report. 

Cohasset Police Chief Quigley

Cohasset, MA - January 6: Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley spoke at a morning press conference on the disappearance of Ana Walshe, a Cohasset resident.  (Photo by Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Cohasset Police Department

Cohasset Police Station in Cohasset, Massachusetts, on Jan. 13, 2023.  (Chris Eberhart/Fox News Digital / Fox News)

Cohasset Train

Photo shows the Cohasset Station in Cohasset, Massachusetts, on Jan. 13, 2023. (Chris Eberhart/Fox News Digital / Fox News)

And in 2014, Quincy, Massachusetts-based newspaper The Patriot Ledger reported that Cohasset ranked as one of the country’s "most expensive places for buyers looking for a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home."

Law enforcement parked out front of house

Law enforcement and investigators returning to Walshe home in Cohasset, MA. Law enforcement appears to have moved family out of house to investigate contents. (David McGlynn for Fox News Digital / Fox News)

The sleepy town has been in the spotlight before and was the setting of the 1987 film, "The Witches of Eastwick," starring Cher, Jack Nicholson, Michelle Pfeiffer and Susan Sarandon. 

photo showing actors featured in 1987 film, Witches of Eastwick

Photo from The Witches of Eastwick, US 1987 (Photo by RDB/ullstein bild via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The flick, based on a 1984 John Updike novel, tells the story of three friends, played by Cher, Pfieffer and Sarandon, who are unsatisfied in their lives. Their small town is abuzz with a visitor named Daryl Van Horne, who captures the hearts of each of the women and reveals that they are witches.

Exterior of 'Eastwick Hardware' store

COHASSET, MA - AUGUST 6: Part of the set for "The Witches of Eastwick" in Cohasset, Mass. on Aug. 6, 1986.  (Photo by Joe Runci/The Boston Globe via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The story portrays the women as they explore their newfound powers and begin to confront their own questions and concerns about Van Horne. 

Fox News' Sarah Rumpf contributed to this report. 