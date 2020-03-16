Amid coronavirus, Amazon, Whole Foods struggle to deliver groceries

While brick-and-mortar retailers in the United States sell out of groceries and household items amid the coronavirus outbreak, online sellers are having problems of their own.

Continue Reading Below

At least that was the case for e-commerce giant Amazon, which experienced a technical glitch Sunday as shoppers teemed the website to stock up on essentials. The disruption affected grocery orders through its Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods delivery services.

The company reported long lines at its delivery stations and overall delays delivering items.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 1,705.61 -79.39 -4.45%

“As COVID-19 has spread, we've seen a significant increase in people shopping online for groceries,” a company spokesperson told FOX Business. The glitch, they explained, “resulted in a systems impact affecting our ability to deliver. We're contacting customers, issuing concessions and are working around the clock quickly to resolve the issue.”

The spokesperson did not immediately provide an update on the situation and Amazon is not the only online outlet to experience issues stemming from ballooning demand.

Grocery-delivery platform FreshDirect reportedly had no delivery time slots available Sunday for many shoppers in New York City. Even after entering multiple dropoff addresses across the city’s five boroughs, the earliest delivery date was March 22.

This was the case each borough but Staten Island, per the New York Post.

FreshDirect did not immediately respond to a request for comment but tweeted that due to extremely high demand, “deliveries and customer service responses may be delayed.”

DESPITE CORONAVIRUS, NYC MAYOR FIGHTS TO KEEP SCHOOLS OPEN

In the Big Apple and at other hotspots throughout the country, consumers continue to panic shop as the coronavirus outbreak shutters stores, schools and disrupts day-to-day life.

Big-box stores report shortages on cleaning suppliers, hand sanitizer and toilet paper.

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK BRINGS NEW YORK CITY TO STANDSTILL

And Americans could be in their homes for some time. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised against gatherings of 50 people or more for the next eight weeks.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Since initial reports of the outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the virus has spread to a number of new locations, infecting more than 121,000 people and killing nearly 4,500.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Evie Fordham contributed to this report.