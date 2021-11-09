America's career coach: It’s time for workers to level up, not just chase a paycheck

America’s career coach and national bestselling author Ken Coleman, during an appearance on FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria," discussed the worker revolution that’s forcing companies to adapt and find new alternatives to hire employees, arguing it’s time for the "American worker to level up, not just chase a paycheck."

KEN COLEMAN: It turns out a lot more wages are up almost 5% over last year. And what's really happening is that companies are doing more than just pay. There's a local story I heard about a job fair local company offering $100 as a signing bonus and nobody showed up because Amazon locally in the Nashville area was offering and of course, around the country $3,000 signing bonus.

MACY'S TO LIFT MINIMUM WAGE TO $15 PER HOUR AS LABOR MARKET TIGHTENS

…Companies are no longer requiring education. They're no longer requiring experience and no background checks. Companies are trying to find talent. And so what this means is this is a tremendous time for the American worker to level up to do something that they've always wanted to do, not just chase a paycheck. And that's what we talk about in the book. Paycheck. Yes, we want a fatter paycheck. People want more meaning. That's one of the big revelations we've seen this year coming out of COVID. So it really is a very interesting time. I think it's really an arms race for companies to try to get talent.

