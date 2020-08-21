Americans drove 13% fewer miles in June than a year earlier

U.S. motorists drove 244.7 billion vehicle miles in June, 36.5 billion vehicle miles fewer than the same month a year earlier, as government lockdowns to stop the spread of coronavirus kept drivers home, according to a monthly report from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The biggest year-over-year declines were in the Northeast at 19.2% and the West at 13.7%.

U.S. driving data is closely watched by oil market participants because gasoline consumption is a key driver of oil prices.

