American states where people work the hardest in 2022: report

Apparently there are certain areas of America where people work harder than others.

That’s according to a report from WalletHub, which found the U.S. states where people work the hardest in 2022.

For its report, WalletHub compared all 50 U.S. states based on 10 metrics in two categories: direct work factors and indirect work factors.

Some of the direct work factors included average workweek hours, employment rate, share of households where no adults work and share of engaged workers.

Indirect work factors included average commute time, share of workers with multiple jobs, annual volunteer hours per resident and average leisure time spent per day.

Aside from its overall ranking, WalletHub also found how states did in specific metrics.

For example, Alaska was found to have the highest average workweek hours, while Utah was found to have the lowest.

Nebraska had the highest employment rate, while California had the lowest.

Two states – North Dakota and Vermont – tied for the state with the lowest idle youth rate, while Alaska had the highest.

Utah and Oregon tied for the state with the highest annual volunteer hours per resident, while Mississippi had the lowest.

WalletHub also found that Utah had the lowest average leisure time spent per day, while Wyoming had the highest.

To see the overall results, here are the U.S. states where people work the hardest in 2022, according to WalletHub.

1. North Dakota

2. Alaska

3. Nebraska

4. South Dakota

5. Texas

6. Virginia

7. Oklahoma

8. Kansas

9. New Hampshire

10. Wyoming