American-Jewish history museum files for bankruptcy amid $30M debt

PHILADELPHIA — The National Museum of American Jewish History in Philadelphia filed for bankruptcy protection Monday, seeking relief from debt brought by construction efforts.

Phil Darivoff, chair of the museum’s board, told The Philadelphia Inquirer the museum has been carrying millions of dollars in debt since it opened its 100,000-square-foot location at Independence Mall in 2010. The $150 million terra cotta and glass facility replaced a small brick building about a block away.

The museum owes a little over $30 million to bondholders and about $500,000 to unsecured creditors, according to court documents.

“It is a weight on our shoulders that we have to get rid of,” Darivoff said.

Museum officials said the bankruptcy proceedings won’t affect museum operations or staffing.

