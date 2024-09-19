American families continue to struggle to provide essentials in ongoing diaper crisis

Diaper banks are stepping up to cover costs and babies’ bottoms across the U.S. as families struggle to pay for essentials for their newborns.

Baby’s Bounty Center for Families in Las Vegas is a nonprofit that helps at-risk families with baby essentials, including diapers, car seats, foldable cribs, and clothes. The organization says a lot of parents are having a tough time these days.

"An infant can use eight to 10 diapers per day. So, the need is significant, and they're incredibly expensive… we are not seeing this wane at all. We really thought that this was a COVID-based need. But week over week, we're seeing more and more families attend our diaper banks," said Baby’s Bounty CEO Kelly Maxwell.

PARENTS STRUGGLE TO AFFORD BASIC BABY NEEDS AS DIAPER PRICES CONTINUE TO RISE

Baby’s Bounty distributes a week’s supply of diapers and wipes to each registered child at their diaper banks. The nonprofit says diapering a child could cost up to $1,200 a year.

"There is inflation, right? And there's also significant poverty. So that creates a significant diaper need. So, pre-COVID, one in three families experienced diaper need. Today, that number is half. Half of families in America experience diaper need," said Maxwell.

The national average price for a pack of diapers is up 32% from 2019.

IS THERE A DIAPER SHORTAGE IN AMERICA?

"I would never say that one diaper is going to be the difference between being housed and being homeless, but not having enough diapers really can have this horrible cycle. Most childcare centers in the United States require parents to supply an adequate supply of disposable diapers… and, when families aren't able to do that, they don't have a safe place to leave their child. And so, you know, they're in a position where really there's no good decision, because if they don't go to work, they aren't able to pay their bills," said the National Diaper Bank Network CEO Joanne Goldblum.

HUGGIES DIAPER BOXES FEATURE DADS FOR THE FIRST TIME

The National Diaper Bank Network found that last year, one in four parents or caregivers reported having to miss work or school because they didn’t have enough diapers. The network says the federal government needs to step up.

"It has to be something that there's public support for and governmental support for. There are states across the country that have done some really interesting work and have really, you know, California, for example, has put hundreds of millions of dollars into buying diapers and supplying them to families who need them in other states as well. So, it certainly is possible, it's a matter of political will," said Goldblum.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Nevada state legislature passed a bill last year to remove sales tax from diapers. But voters would have to approve it in November’s election.