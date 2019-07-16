Huggies diaper boxes feature dads for the first time

Huggies is featuring dads for the first time on its new diaper boxes.

Though the Kimberly-Clark brand has had moms on its diaper packaging before, its new Special Delivery diapers will now have dads on its boxes, too.

“We really believe in celebrating all parents and the great job that parents are doing,” Kristine Rhode, Huggies North America brand director, told USA TODAY. “When you think about the important role that dads have in the family today and how that continues to grow, we wanted to make sure they were equally celebrated.”

There are reportedly seven designs for the Special Delivery diaper packaging, which hit stores earlier this month. Three of the boxes show men with babies and four show women with babies, the outlet reported.

The plant-based diapers are also being sold in black boxes to appear more like a premium product, according to the outlet.

In a similar move to promote fathers as caregivers, Pampers — owned by Procter & Gamble — announced a new initiative in June that will install 5,000 baby changing tables in men’s rooms across the country after a viral social media post last year sparked outrage among fathers.

Company researchers found that 9 out of 10 dads have gone into public restrooms at some point that did not have baby changing stations, Pampers said in a press release in June.

The company partnered up with Florida dad Donte Palmer — who went viral in September after sharing a photo of himself attempting to change his 1-year-old son's diaper on his lap — and announced their new campaign “Love the Change,” which aims at providing 5,000 changing stations across public restrooms in North America by 2021.

“Across the next two years, Pampers – in partnership with Koala Kare – will identify high-need public locations and provide baby changing tables for installation in the men’s restrooms,” the company said. “The first 500 locations have already been identified and installation is expected to be completed over the coming weeks.”

Huggies’ new packaging comes after the brand ran an advertising campaign that garnered criticism for making dads seem like incompetent parents back in 2012, AdWeek reported at the time.

The brand tweaked the campaign after an online petition started by a stay-at-home dad received more than 1,000 signatures, according to The Washington Post.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.