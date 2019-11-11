American Airlines plane slides off runway in Chicago

An American Airlines flight slid off a snow-covered runway at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Monday morning.

A video recorded by a passenger shows the airplane appearing to exit the runway onto a taxiway when it continued to slide, coming to a stop in the grass, its right wing touching the ground.

One passenger can be heard saying "I think we landed" as the airplane comes to a stop.

The flight was operated by American's subsidiary and regional carrier, Envoy Air.

Weather conditions at O'Hare at the time of the incident were poor, with light, blowing snow and winds gusting nearly 30 miles per hour.

"After landing, American Eagle flight 4125, operated by Envoy Air, slid off the runway due to icy conditions at Chicago O'Hare," an American Airlines spokesperson told FOX Business. "No injuries were reported. All 38 passengers and three crew members were deplaned from the aircraft and are now safely back in the terminal."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.