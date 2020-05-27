American Airlines’ latest coronavirus travel measures include these perks

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Travel has taken a big hit in the coronavirus pandemic — but it hasn’t exactly stopped.

As U.S. carriers work on ways to ensure their passengers’ safety and peace of mind while traveling, American Airlines is rolling out a new set of cleanliness measures.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAL AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 11.98 +0.84 +7.54% DAL DELTA AIR LINES INC. 26.32 +0.67 +2.61% UAL UNITED AIRLINES HLDG. 30.69 +1.15 +3.89%

BOEING CUTTING MORE THAN 12,000 US JOBS WITH THOUSANDS MORE PLANNED

In a statement sent to FOX Business, the airline detailed the following plan of action:

Extending waive change fees for customers who purchase tickets by June 30, 2020, for summer travel through Sept. 30, 2020. The offer, which was originally set to expire Sunday, will be offered to passengers who purchased any ticket on or before June 30, 2020, for travel through Sept. 30, 2020. Travelers must still pay any fare difference, however.

Customers can also change their origin and destination as part of the offer, and all AAdvantage awards are included in the deal. Travel must be completed by Dec. 31, 2021.

MEMORIAL DAY AIR TRAVEL DURING CORONAVIRUS HITS AN ALL-TIME LOW

American also noted it will continue to limit the number of customers on each plane, as health officials urge social distancing. It may also reassign seats to create more space.

Previously, the carrier, along with Delta, JetBlue and United, announced it would require staff members and passengers to wear a face cover, as well as robust cleaning policies.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

“American’s ongoing commitment to customer and team member well-being in response to the pandemic has multiple layers, including clean airports and airplanes, healthy team members, and requirements for customers to wear face coverings,” the statement read.

“The airline has expanded the frequency of cleaning in airport areas under its control, including gate areas, ticket counters, passenger services counters, baggage service offices and team member rooms. American has also enhanced aircraft cleaning, distributed sanitizing wipes and gel for customers, and reduced interactions between flight attendants and customers by limiting food and beverage delivery.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS