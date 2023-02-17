AMC CEO says 20K 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' popcorn helmets sold in one day

AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron said Friday that his company sold 20,000 promotional popcorn helmets in one day to support Marvel's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania."

"AMC creativity at work, selling 20,000 Ant-Man popcorn helmets for $600,000 yesterday in just one day," the company's president tweeted.

"If we did that EVERY day (which we can’t, not all movies of Ant-Man appeal with families), would be $220 million of annual revenue!" Aron added.

He promised that there would be more collectibles released alongside future movies.

The light-up helmet popcorn vessel with a large popcorn cost Paul Rudd-lovers $29.99 plus tax. It holds 130 ounces of popcorn, with LED lights creating a glowing effect in the eyes.

On AMC's website, it says the product is out of stock.

"This item cannot be purchased. COMING SOON," the website reads.

"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," a Phase 5 Marvel film, bows in theaters Friday.