AMC CEO says 20K 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' popcorn helmets sold in one day

Adam Aron said the helmets sold for a total profit of $60K

AMC Entertainment president and CEO Adam Aron discusses the potential for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and the Christmas movie season on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

AMC CEO Adam Aron: 'Wakanda Forever' second-biggest hit only to 'Top Gun: Maverick'

AMC Entertainment president and CEO Adam Aron discusses the potential for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and the Christmas movie season on 'The Claman Countdown.'

AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron said Friday that his company sold 20,000 promotional popcorn helmets in one day to support Marvel's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania."

"AMC creativity at work, selling 20,000 Ant-Man popcorn helmets for $600,000 yesterday in just one day," the company's president tweeted. 

"If we did that EVERY day (which we can’t, not all movies of Ant-Man appeal with families), would be $220 million of annual revenue!" Aron added. 

He promised that there would be more collectibles released alongside future movies.

Adam Aron

AMC Entertainment Adam Aron listens during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, on Oct. 18, 2021. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The light-up helmet popcorn vessel with a large popcorn cost Paul Rudd-lovers $29.99 plus tax. It holds 130 ounces of popcorn, with LED lights creating a glowing effect in the eyes. 

On AMC's website, it says the product is out of stock.

An AMC Theatres logo

AMC's website says the promotional popcorn helmets to support Marvel's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" are currently out of stock. (Scott Olson/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"This item cannot be purchased. COMING SOON," the website reads.

The cast of "Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania"

From left: Peyton Reed, Paul Rudd, Kathryn Newton and Jonathan Majors attend the "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" screening at BFI IMAX Waterloo in London on Thursday.  (Karwai Tang/WireImage / Getty Images)

"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," a Phase 5 Marvel film, bows in theaters Friday.