Amazon

Amazon series 'Hunters' sparks controversy with Auschwitz Museum

The museum tweeted that inventing fake scenes is 'dangerous foolishness and caricature'

Associated Press
The museum of the Nazi German Auschwitz death camp is objecting to a scene in a new TV series that shows a murderous game of human chess being played, insisting that no such thing took place at the camp.

The museum that guards the Auschwitz site in southern Poland, its historic facts and the memory of the victims tweeted about the scene in Amazon's series “Hunters.” It said inventing fake scenes is “dangerous foolishness and caricature," encourages Holocaust deniers and is disrespectful of the camp's more than 1 million victims.

Museum spokesman Pawel Sawicki said Monday that authors and artists have a special obligation to tell the truth about Auschwitz, and that the “Hunters” authors did not contact the museum for facts.

Max MacKenzie appears in "Hunters." (Fred Elmes/MonkeyPaw Productions/Amazon)

“Hunters” is about a postwar hunt in New York for Nazi war criminals. It includes a scene where inmates are figures in a chess game and are killed when they are taken off the chessboard.

“This is false. There was no such thing,” Sawicki said.

The movie talks about a place where human suffering, pain and tragedy are very well-documented and the facts should be adhered to, Sawicki said.

