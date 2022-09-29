Amazon to release Halo Rise later this year: A bedside alarm clock and sleep tracking device

With Amazon's new Halo Rise, users can track their sleep without having to wear any sort of device or wristband through the night. This new device sits right at your bedside and also doubles as a digital alarm clock.

The company disclosed that there are no microphones or cameras on the device and that it uses no-contact sensors to track sleep patterns, movement and breathing through the night.

Once morning comes, users will receive a summary of their sleep patterns, including phases, REM and deep sleep along with information about their sleep environment.

The device will be able to detect what stage of sleep a user is in. It also works as an alarm clock and lights up, allowing it to wake individuals using a combination of light and audio alarms along with sleep tracking.

"New Halo Rise combines no-contact sleep tracking and environmental sensing with a smart alarm and wake-up light to help improve your sleep," Amazon's press release stated.

Amazon previously released the Halo Band, which also measures sleep, but the Halo Rise doesn't require wearing a wristband, as the Halo Band does.

"Quality sleep is an incredibly important factor in our overall health and well-being. In today's busy world, getting more and better sleep is one of the areas that customers ask us about the most, which is why we're tackling sleep head on," Melissa Cha, vice president of Amazon Smart Home and Health, said via press release.

The device can also be paired with Amazon Alexa. If the Halo Rise is paired with an Amazon Echo device, individuals will be able to ask the device how they slept, or users can set up the alarm with a song of their choosing.

The Halo Rise will be available for purchase later this year at a price of $139.99. All customers will also receive six months of Halo membership with the purchase.