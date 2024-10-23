Amazon brings gas benefit to Prime membership

Amazon Prime members now have a benefit that will help them see savings when filling up their gas tank.

E-commerce giant Amazon on Wednesday brought a fuel savings benefit to its Prime membership that will knock 10 cents off each gallon of gas they purchase at about 7,000 U.S. gas stations.

The thousands of eligible gas stations where Prime members can make use of the new perk are all BP, Amoco and ampm locations, the company said.

The benefit requires Prime members to have an Earnify account and link it to their Amazon account, according to Amazon.

Amazon and Earnify "each offer 5¢ a gallon to total 10¢ a gallon savings for Prime members, inclusive of all fuel grades with no minimum or maximum number of gallons required," the e-commerce giant said on its website.

Using the discount at eligible gas stations will involve Prime members "inputting their phone number or linked payment method," according to Amazon. The other option is via the Earnify app.

"We’re constantly looking to add more value for Prime members and perhaps the broadest and most popular additional benefit we could offer is fuel savings — we’re excited to give this to Prime members," Vice President of Amazon Prime Jamil Ghani said in a statement.

The new benefit for Amazon Prime comes as there has been a gas savings benefit available for quite some time for those belonging to competitor Walmart’s paid membership.

Earnify, which is needed to access Amazon Prime’s gas savings perk, was rolled out by BP earlier in the month. The company said at the time it was "aiming to deliver a seamless, integrated, and rewarding experience for users, both at the pump and in-store" with the rewards app.

Nationwide, a gallon of regular gas cost $3.155 on average as of late Wednesday afternoon, according to AAA. That price represented a decline of over 1.6% compared to a month ago and one of 11.1% from a year ago.

The U.S. saw a record-high average price of $5.016 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in mid-June of 2022, per AAA.

