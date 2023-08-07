Expand / Collapse search
Amazon

Amazon to meet with FTC officials ahead of expected antitrust complaint

FTC chair Lina Khan’s strategy is based on ‘theology,’ not the rule of law: Sen. Bill Hagerty

Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., joined ‘The Big Money Show’ to discuss FTC chair Lina Khan’s testimony during a Senate Judiciary Subcommittee’s hearing on antitrust laws and enforcement.

Representatives of Amazon.com are set to meet next week with Federal Trade Commission officials, a person familiar with the plans said, in the latest sign that the agency is close to bringing an antitrust complaint against the online retail giant.

The Amazon representatives will meet individually with each of the FTC Commissioners during the week of Monday Aug. 14, the person said.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 142.22 +2.65 +1.90%

The person referred to the plans as a last-rites meeting, often one of the final steps before either a lawsuit or a settlement is filed.

AMAZON ENROLLED CUSTOMERS IN PRIME WITHOUT CONSENT, MADE IT HARD TO CANCEL, FTC SAYS IN LAWSUIT

Amazon boxes

This picture taken on July 4, 2022 shows packed products at Amazon Amagasaki Fulfillment Center in Amagasaki, Hyogo prefecture.  (KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

If the commission does sue Amazon, it would mark a signature moment in the tenure of FTC Chair Lina Khan, who built her career in part by arguing in a widely read academic paper that Amazon had amassed too much market power and that antitrust law had failed to restrain it.

FTC STALLING MICROSOFT'S $69 BILLION ACTIVISION DEAL

The commission in recent years has been examining Amazon practices including whether it favors its own products over competitors’ on its platforms and how it treats outside sellers on Amazon.com, according to some of the people familiar with the matter. The FTC also has been scrutinizing the company’s Amazon Prime subscription service’s bundling practices, some of the people said.

Employees walk through a lobby at Amazon's headquarters

Employees walk through a lobby at Amazon's headquarters on Nov. 13, 2018, in Seattle. ((AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File) / AP Newsroom)

Exactly which aspects of the business the FTC would target in a potential Amazon lawsuit couldn’t be learned.

The lawsuit could challenge an array of the tech giant’s business practices as anticompetitive.