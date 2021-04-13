Amazon launches Aplenty, a private-label food line

Amazon launched its own new private-label food brand, its latest move to gain an edge over competitors in the grocery industry.

The new food label, called Aplenty, is currently available online and in-store at Amazon Fresh, according to the e-commerce giant.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM, INC. 3,417.49 +38.09 +1.13%

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The line of products has been "rigorously taste-tested." But if consumers aren't a fan, the company promises to refund the purchase.

The brand offers a range of products from snacks such as pita chips and cookies to condiments.

Within the next year, however, the company plans to launch hundreds of Aplenty products across categories including confections, salty snacks, cookies/crackers, frozen foods, condiments and sauces, seasonings, baking mixes, and pantry staples.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Seattle-based company has been trying to grab a bigger slice of the grocery market for years. It bought Whole Foods in 2017, giving it 500 grocery stores.

The online retailer also opened its own checkout-free grocery stores, Amazon Go Grocery. The stores appear as any normal grocery store but they don't use cashiers or registers and don't accept cash.

The company also tapped into the grocery delivery market with its Amazon Fresh service. The service, available for Prime members, delivers raw meat, vegetables and other groceries to customers’ doorsteps.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.