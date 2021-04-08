Amazon to open grocery store locations in northern Virginia, DC

E-commerce giant Amazon announced plans this week to strengthen its footprint in the grocery store sector, with two new stores and hundreds of new jobs.

Two grocery stores, separate from Whole Foods, will be built in Washington, D.C. and northern Virginia, the company said, as it looks to hire "hundreds" of full- and part-time workers.

The company is looking for people to fill a range of roles, including managerial positions, and its minimum wage is $15 per hour for lower-tier roles.

"Amazon’s new grocery store in Washington, D.C., is a welcome addition to our community," Washington Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio said in a statement. "This new addition creates new jobs and amenities for District residents, both of which are critical to our comeback."

It is unclear when the stores are set to open.

Amazon has several standalone grocery stores in California and Illinois.

Customers are able to return and pick up other items they have ordered through Amazon at grocery store locations, too. The company attempts to fuse its technology, like Amazon Alexa, with the shopping experience to make it more convenient for customers.

In 2017, Amazon acquired Whole Foods Market in a deal valued at nearly $14 billion and it also has an online grocery store market called Amazon Fresh.