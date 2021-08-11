Amazon ups its Florida investment to over $18B with new fulfillment center, delivery stations

Amazon Inc. on Wednesday said it's opening up a new robotics fulfillment center and five delivery stations in Florida, pushing its total investment in the Sunshine State to more than $18 billion.

The six buildings dedicated to supporting operations "closer to customers" will create 2,000 new jobs.

So far, the e-commerce giant has already created more than 52,000 full-time jobs throughout the state, according to the company's 2021 U.S. Economic Impact Report.

The company announced it would create 500 full-time jobs at a new fulfillment center in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Its newest 630,000-square-foot fulfillment center — slated to open in Tallahassee, Florida, in the latter half of 2022 – will create 1,000 full-time jobs "with benefits and opportunities to engage with advanced robotics," according to Amazon.

The delivery centers, meanwhile, are said to "offer entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own business delivering Amazon packages."

The delivery centers will be located in Melbourne, Riviera Beach, Coral Springs, Fort Myers and St. Petersburg.

To date, Amazon has more than 50 Florida sites dedicated to customer fulfillment and delivery operations.