Amazon driver fired after video shows female hopping out of back of delivery van

A Florida Amazon driver was fired after a female was seen hopping out of the back of his delivery truck.

The video was posted to TikTok last week and has amassed millions of views, the New York Post reported. The 11-second clip shows a blonde female in a black dress and flip-flops being let out of the back of an Amazon delivery van parked near what appears to be an apartment complex.

The driver is seen holding the door open for her from the inside.

As she walks away, she is seen taking out a cell phone from the portion of her dress covering her chest. It was not clear what transpired inside the van.

The company told Fox News the driver is no longer with the company.

"This does not reflect the high standards we have for our delivery service partners and their drivers," Amazon spokesperson Maria Boschetti said. "Allowing unauthorized passengers to enter delivery vehicles is a violation of Amazon policy, and the driver is no longer delivering packages to Amazon customers."

Fox News has reached out to the user who posted the video.

Another Amazon driver, Jacob Guerrero, 23, was arrested in September for allegedly going to extreme lengths to record girls and women using a bathroom at a Massachusetts mall. He allegedly disguised himself as a woman and attached a pen camera to his shoes to record his victims, authorities said.

Authorities said they found a series of video and nude photos of girls as young as 8 years old on his phone.