Amazon, Whole Foods employees win new cars, cash prizes as part of vaccine lottery

Four more Amazon and Whole Foods employees were handsomely rewarded with brand new cars as part of the company's campaign to encourage employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM, INC. 3,368.19 +24.56 +0.73%

The employees, whose names were drawn from the company's Max Your Vax sweepstakes, were given a car valued at up to $40,000 "just for getting vaccinated" and submitting proof of the vaccination to the company, the company wrote in an Instagram post.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"This is really crazy," Utah-based sweepstakes winner Nicholaus Curd said. "Since I don’t have a car, I take Lyft and Uber to work each day. But now I have my own car!"⁠⁠

According to Amazon, Curd was originally hesitant to get inoculated but eventually chose to do so because "he lives with someone who is at higher risk of complications - and to protect his family, friends, and co-workers."

As part of Amazon's running sweepstakes, which kicked off in August, the company plans to dole out 18 total prizes to employees who have been fully vaccinated and uploaded their vaccine information through an internal website.

All 18 prizes, worth nearly $2 million, will be drawn each week through Oct. 21. Prizes include cash awards worth $100,000 and $500,000, new cars and $12,000 vacation packages with 40 hours of paid time off, according to Amazon.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Last week, the company issued its first batch of prizes, giving two Amazon workers and one Whole Foods employee each a cash prize of about $100,000.

In an effort to get more of its team vaccinated, Amazon has also hosted more than 1,500 free on-site vaccination events.

"More than half a million Amazon front-line employees have access to COVID-19 vaccines through on-site vaccination events," Amazon wrote in a blog post.