Amazon delivery driver arrested for allegedly stealing packages

Police in New Hampshire arrested a 23-year-old Amazon delivery driver after she allegedly stole packages instead of delivering them.

Rebecca Daigle of Fitchburg, Massachusetts was taken into custody on Wednesday and has been charged with theft by unauthorized taking, the Nashua Police Department said.

"On September 30, 2022 members of the Uniform Field Operations Bureau responded to a theft call at the Amazon distribution facility," the department said in a statement.

"It was reported to officers that on August 29, 2022 Rebecca Daigle, an Amazon Flex driver, picked up a load of packages and failed to deliver them to their various destinations in Massachusetts," the statement added.

The felony charge is punishable by up to seven years in prison, police said.

Amazon Flex is a service that allows people to make money by using their own cars to deliver Amazon packages.

FOX Business has reached out to Amazon for further comment.