Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Amazon

Amazon delivery driver arrested for allegedly stealing packages

Amazon delivery driver Rebecca Daigle arrested by New Hampshire's Nashua Police Department

close
An Amazon delivery truck with 8,000 pounds of packages caught fire while traveling northbound on Interstate 15 in North San Diego County. video

Amazon truck hauling 8,000 pounds of packages burns

An Amazon delivery truck with 8,000 pounds of packages caught fire while traveling northbound on Interstate 15 in North San Diego County.

Police in New Hampshire arrested a 23-year-old Amazon delivery driver after she allegedly stole packages instead of delivering them.

Rebecca Daigle of Fitchburg, Massachusetts was taken into custody on Wednesday and has been charged with theft by unauthorized taking, the Nashua Police Department said.

"On September 30, 2022 members of the Uniform Field Operations Bureau responded to a theft call at the Amazon distribution facility," the department said in a statement.

HOW TO TELL AMAZON TO TIP YOUR DELIVERY DRIVER $5

"It was reported to officers that on August 29, 2022 Rebecca Daigle, an Amazon Flex driver, picked up a load of packages and failed to deliver them to their various destinations in Massachusetts," the statement added.

Rebecca Daigle Amazon Flex driver's mugshot

Rebecca Daigle worked for Amazon's Flex service, which allows people to make money by using their own vehicles to deliver packages. (Nashua Police Department)

The felony charge is punishable by up to seven years in prison, police said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE       

Packages at Amazon warehouse

Packages move along a conveyor at the Amazon.com Inc. fulfillment center in Robbinsville, New Jersey, on June 7, 2018. (Bess Adler/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Amazon Flex is a service that allows people to make money by using their own cars to deliver Amazon packages. 

AMAZON SUED FOR ALLEGEDLY STEALING MORE THAN $1M IN TIPS FROM DELIVERY WORKERS

amazon package

An Amazon Prime package is seen on a porch on Amazon Prime Day, July 16, 2019, in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

FOX Business has reached out to Amazon for further comment. 