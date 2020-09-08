Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Amazon

Amazon bans plant seeds from China, other foreign sellers amid investigation

The change went into effect on Sept. 3

close
Fox Business Briefs: The first Amazon Fresh grocery store opening to invited shoppers in Woodland Hills, California; Costco bringing back its samples at some locations, however only dry and pre-packaged goods will be available for tasting.video

Amazon expands grocery business; Costco brings back samples at some locations

Fox Business Briefs: The first Amazon Fresh grocery store opening to invited shoppers in Woodland Hills, California; Costco bringing back its samples at some locations, however only dry and pre-packaged goods will be available for tasting.

Gardening enthusiasts will no longer be able to purchase foreign seeds from Amazon.

Continue Reading Below

The e-commerce giant confirmed in a Wall Street Journal report that is banning the sale of foreign seeds in the U.S. after consumers received thousands of unsolicited packets of seeds in mailboxes postmarked from China over the summer.

VIRGINIA, UTAH RESIDENTS REPORT RECEIVING UNSOLICITED PACKETS OF SEEDS IN THE MAIL REPORTEDLY FROM CHINA 

The change went into effect on Sept. 3 when Amazon told sellers they would not be able to allow the import of seed or plant products, according to an email obtained by the Wall Street Journal. In it, the individual was told Amazon would remove offers from sellers abroad.

Amazon banning the sale of foreign seeds on e-commerce platform. (iStock)

An East Asia-based purveyor of Chinese seeds on Amazon selling to U.S. consumers told WSJ his product was taken off the Amazon site.

A spokesperson for Amazon told the Journal: “Moving forward, we are only permitting the sale of seeds by sellers who are based in the U.S.” explaining that sellers who don’t follow Amazon’s guidelines risk getting their accounts booted from the platform.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
AMZNAMAZON.COM INC.3,198.36-96.25-2.92%

Amazon did not immediately return a FOX Business request for comment. However, its rules page has been updated under "plant and seed products," stating that seeds imported from outside the U.S. are not allowed.

UTAH NEIGHBORHOOD EVACUATED AS AUTHORITIES DETONATE EXPLOSIVES FOUND IN HOME

The USDA has reportedly had nearly 20,000 reports of people receiving the foreign seeds and collected around 9,000 packets, monitoring them for concerns that they could potentially bring in harmful pests or diseases into U.S. agriculture.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

While the USDA says findings “haven’t sparked significant concern,” the agency is still investigating.