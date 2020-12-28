Alton Brown's alma mater, the New England Culinary Institute, closing due to coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed yet another victim.

The New England Culinary Institute (NECI) announced that it would be closing sometime next year, though it will continue to provide current students with the opportunity to finish out their programs. The announcement specifically cited the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as being the cause.

In a letter posted to the institute’s website, NECI President Dr. Milan Milasinovic explained that the institute will end all credit-bearing programs. The letter also details how the “teach-out” of all current credit-bearing programs will begin “effective immediately.”

“Unfortunately, the pandemic proved to be the burden that we could not overcome,” Milasinovic writes. “As directed by the State of Vermont we closed all our retail operations in March 2020, which severely limited our ability to continue to deliver a college-level, hands-on culinary education, on an economically viable basis.”

The letter continues, “Our decision to teach out credit-bearing programs comes only after a tireless pursuit of multiple options to continue our mission of providing college education.”

“I personally want to thank our faculty and staff who have dedicated themselves over last 40 years with great care and compassion while making sacrifices to enable students in their dreams of a culinary college education,” Milasinovic continues. “Their hard work has resulted in thousands of remarkable graduates who make our world a better and tastier place.”

The New England Culinary Institute is famous for having an alma mater that includes celebrity chefs Alton Brown and Gavin Kaysen.