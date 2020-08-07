Alicia Keys partners with Elf for new lifestyle beauty brand

Alicia Keys is ready to make her mark in the beauty industry.

Continue Reading Below

The Grammy-award winning singer, 39, is teaming up with e.l.f. for the creation of a new lifestyle beauty brand.

"A culmination of Keys' personal skincare journey and her passion for bringing light into the world, this new lifestyle beauty brand will enable Alicia to further explore conversations about inner beauty, wellness and connection," el.f. said in a statement.

COTY SHAKES UP LEADERSHIP AFTER KYLIE JENNER, FORBES BILLIONAIRE LIST CONTROVERSY

The hitmaker's new brand is expected to launch in 2021.

Tarang Amin, chairman and CEO of e.l.f. Beauty said the company is "beyond thrilled" about their partnership.

"As a brand builder, I'm excited and very energized about the opportunities for us to reach new audiences in creative ways and to continue to lead in category innovation," Amin said.

The company's chief marketing officer Kory Marchisotto echoed Amin's enthusiasm with bringing Keys aboard the beauty powerhouse.

CORONAVIRUS-DRIVEN MAKEUP, BEAUTY SALES DECLINE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE

"Alicia is not just an icon, she is an inspiration. Her perspective on beauty is soulful and timeless. Together we are painting the highest vision to blaze a new trail in beauty," Marchisotto said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Last month, Keys hinted on social media about looking ahead to a brighter future.

"What's ahead isn't always a clear path but I'm learning how to leave space for the unknown. What things are you ready to leave behind to have space for what's coming??" she asked her nearly 20 million Instagram followers.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Keys' new brand follows a long career in the entertainment industry, having won 15 Grammy awards in addition to making her name as a producer, actress and a New York Times best-selling author.