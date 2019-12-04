Aldi releases boozy countdown to 2020

Aldi is sending its customers into 2020 in style with some boozy new treats. But if history repeats itself, they are expected to sell out -- fast.

Continue Reading Below

The grocer released its Sparkling Wine Countdown to the New Year Wednesday just weeks after its highly-anticipated beer and wine Advent calendars sold out.

"Better not pout ... we're all sold out," Aldi's website reads. But the holiday cheer is far from over.

It's not your typical Advent calendar, which are typically filled with 24 treats to be consumed on the days leading up to Christmas. The tradition, which dates at least to the 19th century, is linked to the Christian liturgical season of Advent comprising the four Sundays before Christmas.

Instead, the German grocer created a seven-day boozy countdown housed with various small bottles of sparkling wine.

TIFFANY MARKETS THE $112,000 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS

For roughly $24.99, customers will be able to get their hands on seven 187 ml bottles ranging from rose, chardonnay and pinot noir.

ALDI'S CALORIE-FILLED ADVENT CALENDARS ARE BACK, BUT THEY WON'T STICK AROUND

But you'd better get them fast. They're available for only a limited time, get major social media buzz and tend to sell out quickly. They are also not available at all of the locations, according to the Aldi website.

The grocer also noted that the prices of the product may vary due to state and local laws. The grocer told USA Today in a statement that once the product sells out, it won't be restocked.

The seven-day lineup includes:

Francois Fouché Brut Rosé, France, 11%

Paluzzi Moscato d'Asti, Italy, 5.5%

Heretat el Padruell Cava, Spain, 11.5%

Belletti Prosecco, Italy, 11%

Belletti Sparkling Rosé Extra Dry, Italy, 11%

Gourmandises Demi-Sec Sparkling Chardonnay ICE, France, 11.5%

Gourmandises Demi-Sec Sparkling Pinot Noir ICE, France, 12%

Shoppers swarmed Aldi locations nationwide in 2018 when the grocer released its first-ever U.S. Advent calendars. The calendars sold out within minutes once they hit the market.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The highly-anticipated calenders made a reappearance for this year's holiday season, but most of which have since sold out.

The German grocer offered U.S. shoppers even more options to count down the days until Christmas on Nov. 6 with products tailored to beer or wine lovers, cheese enthusiasts, chocolate connoisseurs and even children.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The release of the new treat comes just after the company launched its alcohol delivery service in partnership with Instacart. Just in time for the holiday season customers nationwide can now get wine and beer delivered right to their door.