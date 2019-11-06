Aldi's calorie-filled Advent calendars are back, but they won't stick around

Aldi’s Advent calendars, which sold out in a flash last year, are back.

And this year, the German grocer is offering U.S. shoppers even more options to count down the days until Christmas, with products rolled out Wednesday, Nov. 6, that are tailored to beer or wine lovers, cheese enthusiasts, chocolate connoisseurs and even children.

But you'd better get them fast. They’re available for only a limited time, get major social media buzz and tend to sell out quickly.

The wine calendar, available in Aldi stores that sell alcohol, features two dozen 187-milliliter bottles from regions around the world and was previously available only in the United Kingdom.

Another variation, the beer calendar, includes seven exclusive blends, all in 11.2-ounce bottles.

The cheese version contains 24 snack-sized European varieties, which the company says can be paired with the contents of the wine calendar.

Shoppers with a sweet tooth can choose between two chocolate calendars, one with cream-filled candies and the other with solid chocolates.

Aldi is also offering children's Advent calendars featuring items from movies such as "Toy Story 4," Barbie figures and Hot Wheels cars. Calendars with dog and book themes will also be available.

