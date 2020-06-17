Major airlines stop alcohol sales during coronavirus pandemic

Flyers who like to order beer or wine mid-flight may not be able to quench their first for a long time on major U.S. airlines, unless they're willing to fork over the money for first-class seating.

American Airlines will no longer serve alcohol to Main Cabin passengers, except on long-haul international flights, to reduce the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus. Similarly, Delta Air Lines will not serve alcohol on domestic and short-haul international flights, although alcoholic drinks will still be available on long-haul international flights.

"We are now only serving essential food and beverage options on all flights to reduce physical touchpoints between our customers and crew," Delta said on its website.

In addition, Southwest Airlines has suspended snack and beverage service on flights under 250 miles, though it is offering water and snacks on flights more than 250 miles. United Airlines is still offering "beer and individual wines" in premium cabins.

Flying will still feel very different from pre-pandemic times as airlines enforce face-mask requirements, though Americans are beginning to return to the skies en masse. The Transportation Security Administration screened nearly 418,000 passengers on Tuesday, though still well below the more 2.4 million it screened during the same period last year.

