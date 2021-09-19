Albert Einstein’s tobacco pipe collection up for auction with bids over $20K

A collection of tobacco pipes that is said to have once belonged to Albert Einstein has been put up for auction, and bidders have already driven the price to more than $20,000.

The historic collection is a part of the "Remarkable Rarities" event that’s being hosted by RR Auction, an auction house that’s headquartered in Boston.

Einstein’s tobacco collection includes nine intricately carved pipes, many of which reportedly have bowls made from briarwood.

The tobacco pipes vary in size and are being held up by a wooden stand that has "flexible slots," according to RR Auction.

A letter from the collection’s current owner states the rarity came into their family’s possession in the mid-1980s – roughly three decades after Einstein’s death.

The "letter of provenance" alleges the collection was obtained by the owner’s family through their ties to the Institute for Advanced Study in New Jersey.

"My father was employed at the Institute for Advanced Study (IAS), Princeton NJ as a caretaker of real estate properties owned by IAS from 1969 to 1995," the anonymous owner wrote to RR Auction. "When these houses became vacant he would have to clean and prepare them for the next professor to move in."

Einstein worked as a mathematics professor at the Institute for Advanced Study from September 1933 to April 1955, according to records published by the institute.

The German-born theoretical physicist and Nobel Prize winner died on April 18, 1955, at the age of 76. His surviving stepdaughter, sculptor Margot Einstein, went on to live in her esteemed stepfather’s home until her death in 1986.

RR Auction theorized the cleanout of the Einstein’s home at 112 Mercer Street could be how the collection changed hands over the years.

Bidding for the collection has already started online ahead of the Remarkable Rarities auction, which is set to take place on Saturday, September 25, at 3 p.m. EST.

The live auction will be hosted at The Newbury Boston, a luxury hotel located in the Massachusetts city.

As of Sunday afternoon, Einstein’s tobacco pipe collection has received 18 "pre-live" bids. The current bid is at $22,987.

RR Auction estimates the collection’s value could be more than $50,000.