Coronavirus prompts Alberstons to hire furloughed workers

Albertsons Companies, a food and drug company, which owns regional grocery stores, is hiring 30,000 part-time workers who have been furloughed or had their hours cut because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The most valuable asset and the core of any business is people, and we are working hard with many Human Resource teams across a variety of businesses who are actively defining next steps for their employees,” Albertsons Companies President and CEO Vivek Sankaran said. “So many businesses in the hospitality and retail sectors are scaling back hours or temporarily closing as their customers remain home and adhere to shelter-in-place orders. We are grateful to be a resource to help fill a critical need in our own business and take care of people who want to continue working during this time of national emergency.”

Supermarkets luckily during this crisis have seen a surge in demand and are considered by the Federal Government as “critical infrastructure” and must operate during this crisis.

Albertsons Cos. will be partnering with 17 companies, some of which include:

ASM Global

BJ’s Restaurants

G6 Hospitality

Hilton

Inspire Brands

Marriott International

MGM Resorts

Regal Cinemas

Albertsons will allow employees to stay on or return to their previous jobs when the crisis is over.

