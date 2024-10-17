Alabama woman arrested, son kicked off cruise ship after alleged assault on older passenger

An Alabama mother and son are accused of assaulting an elderly passenger on an MSC cruise ship before the son was booted off the ship in Jamaica, according to a report.

The pair, 49-year-old Kelli Lyn Ryan of Huntsville, and her son, Dylan Ryan, were reportedly captured on surveillance video striking a 65-year-old victim multiple times on Oct. 6 on an MSC cruise that departed from Miami, Local10 reported.

An arrest report obtained by the outlet said Kelli Lyn Ryan was onboard MSC's Seascape ship when she slapped the victim during a dispute at approximately 9:30 p.m. in the ship's theater.

SET SAIL ON THE WORLD'S LARGEST CRUISE SHIP, WHICH CAN ACCOMMODATE OVER 7,000 GUESTS PER VOYAGE

Miami-Dade police said the ship's deputy chief of security told investigators Dylan was also filmed striking the victim multiple times. He was disembarked at the cruise line's first stop at the Port of Jamaica because of his "excessive behavior," according to Local10.

However, his mother was allowed to remain onboard the week-long cruise though its stops in the Grand Cayman Island; Cozumel, Mexico; and MSC Ocean Cay, an artificial island in the Bahamas that is owned by MSC Cruises.

CDC RELEASES LIST OF 2024'S LEAST SANITARY CRUISE SHIPS: HAVE YOU BEEN ON ONE?

Kelli Lyn Ryan was arrested by Miami-Dade police once the ship returned to port in Miami on Oct. 12, Local10 reported.

She was charged with battery on a person 65 or older.

DISNEY CRUISE LINE NO LONGER ACCEPTING PHOTOCOPIES OF GUEST BIRTH CERTIFICATES

Miami-Dade police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"We are aware of the incident that took place on October 6 aboard MSC Seashore," a spokesperson for MSC Cruises told FOX Business. "The matter was promptly reported to local law enforcement, who are now conducting their own investigation."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

It is unclear what led to the alleged altercation. Police have not released additional details about the assault or the victim.

Kelly Lyn was detained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. However, Local10 reported that she was no longer listed on the jail's database as of Monday, Oct. 14.