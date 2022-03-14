As spring break gets underway, airport traffic surges

Airports nationwide are facing a surge in traffic as spring break gets underway.

On Friday, close to 2.3 million people were screened at airport security checkpoints across the nation, according to TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein.

That is the highest checkpoint volume since the Sunday after Thanksgiving when TSA screened over 2.4 million people.

Friday's figure is also nearing pre-pandemic levels. On March 11, 2019, checkpoint volume notched just above 2.6 million, according to TSA's checkpoint data.

The surge in traffic isn't surprising though. The TSA has already projected that there would be an increased volume throughout all of March, surpassing 90% of pre-pandemic levels.

"TSA’s collaboration with industry and federal partners has been instrumental throughout this pandemic, and now we are seeing a light at the end of the tunnel as demonstrated by the rapid recovery of the travel industry," said TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in a statement.

Pekoske said the TSA has been deploying "new technologies within the checkpoint that enhance security, reduce physical contact and improve the traveling experience" as the busy season gets underway.