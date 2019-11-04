Airlines to show Boeing 737 MAX is safe with demonstration flights

When the Federal Government and Boeing say that the currently grounded 737 MAX jets are safe to fly, airlines are going to do their own special checks.

When the plane is cleared to fly, carriers will do their own demonstration flights without passengers, according to the Wall Street Journal.

In fact flights will have senior officials on board to raise confidence.

American Airlines, United Airlines and Southwest Airlines will take steps to increase both pilot and customer confidence.

It could be a month or more before the plane is cleared to fly.

American and United have taken the 737 MAX off its schedules until January and Southwest has pulled it until February.

Last week, the group representing American Airline flight attendants sent a letter to Boeing CEO Dennis Muillenberg saying they want a say in determining whether the plane is safe to fly, before they get back on board.

The letter was sent after Muilenberg spent two days on Capitol Hill being grilled by lawmakers on the progress being made toward making the plane safe following two deadly crashes.