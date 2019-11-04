Expand / Collapse search
Airplanes

Airlines to show Boeing 737 MAX is safe with demonstration flights

By FOXBusiness
Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg discusses the mistakes made by Boeing with the 737 Max on the anniversary of the first crash ahead of his testimony before Congress.video

Boeing CEO: We know what we need to do

When the Federal Government and Boeing say that the currently grounded 737 MAX jets are safe to fly, airlines are going to do their own special checks.

When the plane is cleared to fly, carriers will do their own demonstration flights without passengers, according to the Wall Street Journal.

In fact flights will have senior officials on board to raise confidence.

American Airlines, United Airlines and Southwest Airlines will take steps to increase both pilot and customer confidence.

It could be a month or more before the plane is cleared to fly.

American and United have taken the 737 MAX off its schedules until January and Southwest has pulled it until February.

AMERICAN AIRLINES FLIGHT ATTENDANTS RAISE CONCERNS ABOUT THE BOEING 737 MAX

Last week, the group representing American Airline flight attendants sent a letter to Boeing CEO Dennis Muillenberg saying they want a say in determining whether the plane is safe to fly, before they get back on board.

The letter was sent after Muilenberg spent two days on Capitol Hill being grilled by lawmakers on the progress being made toward making the plane safe following two deadly crashes.