Major snowstorm creating widespread flight disruptions

The major winter storm that hit parts of the Midwest before slamming the Northeast on Monday is creating a slew of travel disruptions at major U.S. airports.

Flight delays and cancellations are increasing as residents brace for blankets of snow and blizzard-like conditions over the next few days.

By 9:30 a.m. ET, about 1,535 flights in, out and across the United States had been canceled, according to FlightAware, which tracks worldwide flight traffic data in real-time. Meanwhile, more than 200 flights have already been delayed, according to the data.

Early Monday morning, the Newark Liberty International Airport reported that about 75% of flights had already been canceled for the day and that more cancellations were possible.

"While de-icing and snow removal operations are occurring at #EWRAirport, travelers should confirm flight status before arriving to the airport," the New Jersey said in a tweet.

John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens issued a similar warning, saying the "vast" majority of its flights have already been canceled for the day. As of noon, the airport announced that 83% of its flights were canceled.

The airport is urging travelers to check with airlines before heading out for their flight.

Meanwhile, LaGuardia Airport, also in New York, suspended all its flights "due to current weather conditions" and is alerting travelers to check with airlines on how to proceed with rebooking.

As of 9 a.m. Monday, two of Chicago's major airports, Chicago Midway International Airport and O'Hare International Airport, are facing more than 40 delays, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.

Officials at two major Washington, D.C., area airports, Ronald Reagan National Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport, also advised travelers that some flights would be impacted by the storm.

Heavy snow falling from 2 inches to 4 inches an hour was forecast for Monday in the Eastern region, the National Weather Service said.

Much of the region could see blizzard-like conditions, with a foot to 18 inches of snow.

American Airlines canceled about 245 flights Monday due to the storm, a spokesperson told FOX Business. Meanwhile, Delta canceled 340 flights "with the vast majority already being rebooked for other flights," a spokesperson said.

"Teams are monitoring the storm and airport conditions and we'll share a revised number later in the day if more cancels are necessary," Delta said.

Southwest canceled fewer than 200 flights but is "monitoring the winter storm and making adjustments to the flight schedule as necessary."

Before heading to the Northeast, the storm system blanketed parts of the Midwest in the most snow some places had seen in several years Sunday. Chicago got almost 7 inches of snow by Sunday morning, leading to the cancellation of a couple of hundred flights at the city’s two airports. In Wisconsin, snow depths in some counties near Lake Michigan had reached more than 15 inches, and the snow was still falling.

Up to 5 inches of now also hit central Ohio, Washington, D.C., and parts of Virginia. By Sunday afternoon, the snow reached Pennsylvania.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.