Airbnb delays post-coronavirus travel announcement in wake of protests

Airbnb is holding off on plans to unveil the company's vision for "the new world of travel" because of the riots protesting the death of a black man being detained by a white police officer in Minneapolis.

Continue Reading Below

Prior to the protests over George Floyd's death and other police killings of black people, CEO and co-founder Brian Chesky was set to reveal what travel would look like with Airbnb post-coronavirus through a public video message scheduled for Tuesday.

The home-sharing platform had been stepping up safety protocols in recent months because of the spread of COVID-19.

IS AIRBNB SAFE DURING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC?

On Monday, however, Airbnb confirmed with FOX Business that June 2 announcement would be pushed "out of respect for the countless people around the world who are raising their voices and speaking out against racism and for justice."

The move is mirrored by other companies including Google which delayed the launch of its Android 11 Beta version on June 3.

"We are excited to tell you more about the Android 11, but now is not the time to celebrate," the developers of Android tweeted.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The protests, which began in Minneapolis after Floyd’s died on Memorial Day after a police officer pressed a knee on his neck until he stopped breathing, have left parts of the city a grid of broken windows, burned-out buildings and ransacked stores. The unrest has since become a national phenomenon as protesters decry years of deaths at police hands.

AIRBNB ATTEMPTS CORONAVIRUS PREVENTION WITH NEW CLEANING PROTOCOL

Now, companies around the nation are grinding business to a halt once again after being hobbled by the spread of COVID-19.

Airbnb would not disclose anything further about the upcoming announcement aside from that it was to address travel trends and "other company announcements."

The postponement date has not been set, according to Airbnb.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The Associated Press contributed to this report.