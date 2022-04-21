Airbnb providing nearly 11K Ukrainian refugees free temporary housing since war started

Airbnb's nonprofit affiliate, Airbnb.org, has already housed nearly 11,000 Ukrainian refugees across Europe since the war erupted.

At the end of February, Airbnb.org, which facilitates temporary stays for people in moments of crisis, pledged to house up to 100,000 refugees forced to flee Russian forces and the war-torn country.

The humanitarian effort is made possible through funds donated by Airbnb and donors to the Airbnb.org Refugee Fund, in addition to "the generosity of hosts through Airbnb.org," the company previously said.

Since its Feb. 28 announcement, there has been an overwhelming amount of generosity from Airbnb hosts and other individuals around the world who wanted to assist in the effort, according to Airbnb.

So far, more than 33,000 people worldwide have offered their homes to refugees through Airbnb.org, including over 20,000 people across Europe and nearly 7,000 people in the U.S.

Airbnb.org has also been establishing partnerships with several international and regional nonprofits that are "active on the ground" in Europe to help facilitate free housing.

Most recently, it's started partnering with organizations that are "specifically dedicated to assisting people from marginalized communities who are fleeing Ukraine, including African students, people with rare diseases and their families, and those who identify as LGBTQIA+," according to Airbnb.

Airbnb is also encouraging people who can't offer free or discounted stays to donate to the cause.

Until April 30, Airbnb’s co-founders have pledged to match up to $10 million in donations on Airbnb.org.