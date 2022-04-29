Airbnb CEO says employees can work remotely forever without pay cut

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky is offering Airbnb employees the flexibility of working remotely without having to take a pay cut.

"You can move anywhere in the country, like from San Francisco to Nashville, and your compensation won't change," Chesky said in a series of tweets on Thursday.

But they're not limited to the United States. Now, employees "have the flexibility to live and work in 170 countries for up to 90 days a year in each location," if they choose to, according to Chesky.

He added that most employees will still connect in person for team meetings every quarter for about a week at a time, and others will connect more frequently.

Chesky said the company switched to this model because the "world has become more flexible."

He admitted the company wouldn't have recovered as quickly from the coronavirus pandemic "if it hadn’t been for millions of people working from Airbnbs."

In fact, at the beginning of the year, Chesky decided to join the trend of Airbnb users booking stays for extended periods of time due to remote work. He said on Twitter that he would stay in a different town or city every couple of weeks, saying "for now my home will be an Airbnb somewhere."

Chesky noted that remote work was working well for the company, saying the company had "the most productive two-year period" in its history.

"Two decades ago, Silicon Valley startups popularized open floor plans and on-site perks. Today’s startups have embraced flexibility and remote work," Chesky said. "I think this will become the predominant way companies work 10 years from now."

Chesky said companies that limit their talent pool "to a commuting radius" will be at a "significant disadvantage."

"The best people live everywhere," he added.

However, Chesky noted that human connection is still vital, and Zoom isn't enough on its own. Moving forward, the company will try and combine "the efficiency of Zoom with the meaningful human connection that happens when people come together," according to Chesky.

He didn't elaborate on what that would look like but said that the company's new structure "attempts to combine the best of both worlds."