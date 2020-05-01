Airbnb to refund cash for coronavirus cancellations

Airbnb is extending the period for guests to cancel their reservations for cash refunds through June 15.

The short-term rental company will let its hosts and guests cancel reservations booked by March 14 with check-in set between June 1 and June 15 without charge or penalties as the coronavirus pandemic has chilled travel around the world.

Airbnb had previously set the policy for reservations booked through May 31.

“During this time of uncertainty, we encourage hosts and guests to maintain dialogue, address any concerns in advance, and consider rescheduling or modifying reservations when possible to avoid cancellations,” the company said in its announcement.

Guests looking to cancel their plans will receive a full credit or cash refund, but they’ll have to provide proof that they can’t travel because of the pandemic, such as a travel restriction, shelter-in-place order, transportation cancellation or medical recommendation.

The travel industry has faced serious financial fallout as the coronavirus has sickened more than 3.3 million people worldwide. Airbnb has pledged $250 million for its hosts who’ve lost money as a result of pandemic-related cancellations. However, that support only applies to stays with check-in by May 31.

Airbnb indicated the cancellation policy could potentially be extended again. The company said it would continue to monitor guidance from governments and public health organizations.

