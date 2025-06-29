Air traffic controllers at Reagan airport working 6-day weeks amid staffing crisis

The Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport is still facing an air traffic controller staffing crisis, and controllers are working six-day weeks to compensate for the shortage.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told Fox News Digital on Sunday that the Virginia airport currently has 26 certified professional controllers – two short of the minimum staffing level listed on its website. Controllers are working overtime when assigned, the agency said.

However, the labor union representing controllers, National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA), reportedly told Fox 5 DC that the airport is facing a 33% shortage in controllers. There are only 20 personnel while there should be 30, the outlet reported, citing the union.

Staffing concerns at Reagan National Airport have increased following a January midair collision involving a passenger plane and a military helicopter that killed 67 people.

There has been a nationwide shortage of air traffic controllers, with a need for approximately 3,000 more to fully staff the system, according to Fox 5.

To help address the gap at the airport, the FAA said six permanent controllers and four temporary personnel are expected to be onboarded in the coming months.

"The FAA is committed to increasing the air traffic controller workforce and has set ambitious hiring goals to alleviate the demands on current controllers," the agency said, adding that two operational traffic management coordinators (TMC) are currently assigned, and additional selections are due to arrive.

In contrast, NATCA reportedly told Fox 5 that no TMCs are currently operational at the facility.

The FAA emphasized that their focus is to "get the best and brightest" into its academy and "make sure every seat is filled for the upcoming classes."

NATCA did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.