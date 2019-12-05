Air New Zealand introduces edible coffee cups

Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

By FOXBusiness
close
Now you can have your coffee and eat it too.

Air New Zealand has come up with a way to cut down on waste in the skies.

The trial involves vanilla-flavored biscotti cups served both on board and in the airline's airport lounges, according to Business Insider citing Stuff.

The cups are made from wheat flour, sugar, egg, and vanilla essence, made by a New Zealand company named Twiice.

The plan is to use the cups not only for coffee, but also as dessert dishes.

Air New Zealand announced earlier this year that it was rolling out plant-based coffee cups, getting rid of single-use plastic water bottles and is also gradually replacing plastic soft drink cups.