Ageism in the workplace: 5 tips for adjusting your resume to fight it

A recent study released by the Society for HR Management (SHRM) revealed research detailing the prevalence of age discrimination in the workplace and its impact on the U.S. workforce.

The research noted that 30% of U.S. workers say they have felt unfairly treated due to their age at some point in their career.

Of these workers, 72 percent say it even made them feel like quitting their job, the study results reveal.

The survey found that 26% of U.S. workers age 50 and older report they’ve been a target of age-related remarks in the workplace, and among U.S. workers age 50 and older, one in 10 say they’ve at some point felt less valuable at work compared to younger workers.

To combat age discrimination when applying for jobs, experts say it makes sense to review your resume so it doesn’t typecast you as an applicant of a certain age, or a stereotyped skill set.

Human resource experts and job recruiters shared insights into items on your resume that could be showing your age — which could, in turn, lead to age discrimination.

Here's what to know.

1. You’re including too much experience

For most jobs, you should only include your past 15 years of experience, noted Marc Cenedella, founder, Leet Resumes (leet.co) in New York.

"If you include anything beyond that, you put yourself at higher risk of age discrimination," Cenedella told FOX Business.

He noted, "The hiring manager doesn’t need to hear about your part-time fry cook job from when you were in high school."

He also said, "If you’re applying for jobs today, you should have enough skills and accomplishments to highlight during the past 15 years to impress the hiring manager."

2. You're using the wrong email address

If you’re using a Hotmail or AOL email address, Cenedella said you’re telling the hiring manager you haven’t bothered to keep up with trends for two decades.

"Switch to a Gmail account or an email account connected to your own branded website," he recommended.

3. Your formatting is outdated

If you’re still using two spaces after a period, it’s time to say goodbye to that old typewriter-based convention, he said.

"While it may seem like a small thing to have an extra space, it’s like circling your age with a big red marker. It serves as a glaring indication that you haven’t kept up with writing and formatting expectations," Cenedella told FOX Business.

4. You’re revealing graduation dates

Graduation dates, especially from early education, can quickly allow for age calculations, said executive coach Jessica Hill Holm of Hill Holm Coaching & Consulting (hillholm.se).

She's based in Sweden and works with clients across the U.S.

"Leave out the graduation dates, focusing instead on the institution and course of study."

"The fix is to prioritize higher educational qualifications and achievements. Leave out the graduation dates, focusing instead on the institution and course of study," she said.

5. You’re overlooking modern tech skills

If your resume is missing recent technology or tools, this may make you seem out of touch, said Holm.

"Emphasize your adeptness with current software, tools and programs. This showcases your readiness to tackle modern challenges head-on," Holm told FOX Business.

And a final word of advice: Tout your experience but leave out the personal info

Age is but a number, said Holm.

What truly counts as an applicant is the ability to deliver, adapt and grow.

"By refining your resume with these strategies, you'll ensure that prospective employers witness your brilliance, unclouded by age-related biases," she continued.

"Remember, your resume's ultimate goal is to open doors to discussions so that your authenticity and competence can truly show."