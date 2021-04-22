Gummy vitamins, dietary supplements recalled for potentially containing metallic mesh material

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. initiated a voluntary recall of select adult and children vitamins and dietary supplements over fears that they have been contaminated during the manufacturing process.

The recall covers select vitafusion gummy products that were manufactured in a four-day period between Oct. 29, 2020 and Nov. 3, 2020, according to a Food and Drug Administration notice.

The FDA posted images of the seven affected plastic bottled gummy vitamin products, including vitafusion Kids Melatonin, vitafusion Fiber Well and vitafusion Multivites.

The recall was initiated after an internal "investigation of two consumer reports identified the possible presence of a metallic mesh material in product lots" manufactured during those four days, according to the notice.

In a statement on their website, Church & Dwight said this was an "isolated manufacturing issue" and has not been made aware of any illnesses or injuries related to the affected products.

The FDA said consumers who have one of the products should "stop consumption immediately." In severe cases, "ingesting a metallic material could lead to damage of the digestive tract," the FDA added.

According to the notice, Church & Dwight is working alongside the FDA and "following all relevant protocols" relating to the matter.

No other products, aside from those listed, are included in the recall.

The products were distributed online and in stores from Nov. 13, 2020 through April 9, 2021.