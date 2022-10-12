9 Halloween restaurant treats to satisfy your sweet and savory tooth

Halloween might be a time for candy, but restaurants are cooking up treats that are sweet and savory.

Here are nine Halloween-themed menu items consumers can find at popular food chains nationwide if testing festive meals is a personal top priority.

Applebee’s Grill + Bar

Applebee’s $6 Spooky Sips are back in time for Halloween. Customers get to pick from two mucho-sized cocktails, including the Tipsy Zombie, a rum, passion fruit, pineapple, cherry, lime and melon liqueur blended drink that has a gummy brain, and the Dracula’s Juice, a frozen berry, tequila and rum drink.

The two cocktails will be available at participating locations for a limited time while supplies last.

Baskin-Robbins

Baskin-Robbins has two new Halloween-themed treats available for customers. There’s Spicy ‘n Spooky, a "white chocolate ghost pepper" and dark chocolate ice cream with spicy blood orange flakes.

There's also Trixie the Ghost Cake, a customizable candy-filled ice cream cake that can be made with Snickers or Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups while the exterior features decorative icing, fudge, dark melting chocolate in a ghost shape.

Burger King

Burger King is offering a limited-edition Ghost Pepper Whopper to its Royal Perks Members who order the sandwich on the BK app from Monday, Oct. 17 to Monday, Oct. 31. The burger is made with a flame-grilled beef patty, spicy queso, crispy jalapeños, bacon, ghost pepper cheese on a toasted, orange and black sesame seed bun.

Burger King’s offer will be available nationwide.

Carvel Ice Cream

Carvel is shaking up Halloween with candy-filled sundaes, milkshakes, soft serve, scooped ice cream and flying saucers made from Reese’s and Kit Kat.

Customers have eight options to choose from at participating Carvel shoppes for a limited time.

Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery has brought back its Boo Batter Ice Cream for Halloween nationwide. The black-colored ice cream is made with Oreo Cookies, Kit Kat pieces and M&M’S, which can be scooped into an orange waffle cone or bowl.

Customers have until Oct. 31 to get their spooky serving.

Dunkin’

Dunkin’ is fueling customers with a Halloween-theme line with four options – two of which are donuts and two are iced beverages.

Customers can choose from a pumpkin-shaped Dunk-o-Lantern Donut with vanilla butter crème filling and orange icing or a Spider Specialty Donut with orange icing and a chocolate-glazed Munchkin center.

Drink-wise customers can choose from an orange-hued, espresso-filled Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato and a fruit-based Blood Orange Dunkin’ Refresher.

IHOP

IHOP’s Scary Face Halloween Pancakes have been brought back for guests who want to enjoy a festive breakfast.

The limited-time menu item includes a fluffy seven-inch buttermilk pancake that’s been topped with whipped cream face, two miniature Oreo Cookie eyes, a glazed strawberry nose and candy corn teeth.

Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies has a limited-edition Late Night Frights line that has six options for customers to choose from.

The cookie options include a Double Trouble Cookie made with Hershey’s Cocoa and Milk Chocolate Chips and Reese’s Pieces; a Deluxe Treat Bag Cookie made with Hershey’s Mini Kisses, Heath Toffee bits and Kit Kat pieces; and a Glampire Big Dipper that has four miniature cookies with a red velvet cookie butter dip.

Insomnia’s non-cookie options include a Glampire Loaded Brownie made with chocolate chips, a red velvet topping and sprinkles; a red velvet-flavored Glampire Cookie Butter that has sprinkles mixed in; and a Nightmare Weaver Cookie Butter Bomb made with a purple-hued ice cream, red velvet cookie butter and sprinkles.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme has a Halloween-themed Haunted House Collection that has four sweet options.

There’s a Spooky Spider Doughnut with chocolate icing, cookie pieces and a sugar spider piece; a Scaredy Cat Doughnut that has purple icing, green buttercream, chocolate icing and a chocolate cat piece; a Boo Batter Doughnut that has cake batter, green icing, sugar sprinkles, butter cream and sugar ghost piece; and a Neon Orange Sprinkle Doughnut that has sugar glaze, orange icing and sprinkles.

Customers have until Oct. 31 to get their Halloween donut at a participating Krispy Kreme shop.