7-Eleven giving away free pizza on Sunday

7-Eleven is offering customers an entire pizza for free on Sunday if they order through the convenience store chain's 7NOW delivery app.

"The only thing better than hot pizza is free hot pizza, and even better than that is free hot pizza delivered directly to your door within 30 minutes," said Raghu Mahadevan, vice president of digital and head of delivery, in a statement. "For those who haven't ever tried a delicious 7‑Eleven pizza, or the 7NOW delivery app, this offer is the perfect time to enjoy a giant free sample on us, especially when homegating this sports season."

First-time 7NOW customers can access the limited-time deal by using promo code SCORE50 to unlock $50 in delivery credit.

The promotion, available in select markets and while supplies last, offers customers the choice of an oven-baked cheese, pepperoni or extreme meat pizza, which can be purchased with cut fruit, fresh-made green salad, or bone-in or boneless wings. In participating markets, customers over the age of 21 can also pair their pie with beer or wine.

7NOW orders are delivered in about 30 minutes, though demand may impact delivery times. Customers can specify "contactless delivery" when ordering and can use real-time tracking through the app to know when to expect their order.

The 7NOW delivery app is available to more than 60 million households in approximately 1,300 cities.

