Powerball jackpot worth $635 million among largest in history

Saturday's Powerball jackpot, with an estimated payout of $635 million, ranks among the ten largest pots in the history of the drawing.

The drawing is set for 11 p.m. ET, and the pot is the sixth-largest in Powerball history after 39 consecutive drawings without a grand-prize winner. Following an earlier total of $620 million, a surge in Powerball buyers increased the total into the weekend as the drawing nears.

With a $635 million payout, the total ranks well below the largest Powerball jackpot record of $1.6 billion in 2016.

The last winning ticket for the jackpot, worth $285.6 million, hit on June 5 and was purchased in Florida.

Those entering the Powerball drawing — played in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico – have a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning tonight's jackpot.