50 Cent rents out Toys 'R' Us for private Christmas shopping spree with his son

50 Cent spared no expense for his 7-year-old son Sire this Christmas, renting out an entire Toys 'R' Us in New Jersey for the two to go shopping, according to a video posted to his Twitter account.

The newly launched location at the Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey had a personalized decal on the floor reading "Sire's Toys R Us."

"You can have whatever you see," the rapper, borner Curtis James Jackson III, tells his son in a video he shared on Twitter. "All of it's yours really, so you might as well pick out whatever you want."

TMZ reports 50 Cent dropped some serious money to make the exclusive gift shopping spree for his son happen, somewhere in the ballpark of $100,000. Sire even got a picture in with the company's longtime mascot, Geoffrey the Giraffe.

The location 50 and son rented out happens to be only one of two Toys 'R' Us retail locations currently open after the company temporarily closed its doors as new ownership looks to reopen physical stores of the once mighty toy retail brand. The company currently operates mainly through its website.

The chain recently relaunched with stores in New Jersey and Houston, with plans for eight more stores to open in 2020. The revamped stores are one-seventh of the size of the old stores and emphasize hands-on experiences.

Toys 'R' Us was once a formidable retail presence but saw profits and interest plummet with the advent of online competitors like Amazon, with new ownership looking to open and implement more experimental and interactive stores in the coming years. Richard Barry, head of Toys R Us' new parent company, believes that the relaunched stores could net them $2 billion out of the $28 billion U.S. toy market currently dominated by the likes of Walmart, Target and Amazon.

"Amazon and other online sellers are dramatically changing retail and it will only get more difficult for brick and mortar stores to compete," said Michael Goldstein, the former CEO of Toys R Us. "We want people to come to our stores and have a gratifying experience."'

