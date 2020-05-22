5 popular coronavirus delivery orders include bubble tea and crawfish

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

As restaurants mostly stay closed and Americans stay home to limit the spread of coronavirus, many people are turning to food delivery to get their grease or sugar fix.

California and Texas residents are opting for bubble tea or crawfish.

That’s according to new data from Yelp, which pinged data scientist Samuel Hansen to analyze the text of dish names ordered through the platform since shelter-in-place orders began March 16. He quantified how often a dish was ordered in each state compared to in other states.

Overall, delivery is up. In mid-April, Axios reported 22 percent of Americans, or one in five, had food delivered to their homes, up from 19 percent the month before. Even the percentage of parents ordering in ticked up, from 16 percent to 20 percent between February and March.

Aside from local eateries that have temporarily converted to takeout- or delivery-only venues, services like DoorDash, GrubHub and Uber Eats have reaped the benefit of increased delivery.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi noted the jump in the last earnings call. "At a time when our rides business is down significantly due to shelter-in-place, our Eats business is surging," Khosrowshahi said on a conference call with investors. "The big opportunity we thought Eats was just got bigger."

Following the quarter, reports surfaced Uber was in discussions to acquire GrubHub.

It may not come as a surprise, either, according to Yelp, that pizza was the overall most popular takeout food order in the country, but the top choices in these five popular states might:

California: Bubble Tea

Florida: Garlic Rolls

New Jersey: Cheese Pizza

New York: Cheese Pizza

Texas: Crawfish

